The Benny Casanova’s pizza, for example, kept its crispy-chewy qualities after a nearly one-hour car ride. “We actually chose to increase the hydration on our dough so that if it does have to be reheated when it gets to you, it’s not going to lose any of its integrity,” Becker said. “And if you reheat it the next day, it comes right back to life.” Truth, based on a sampling of three pizzas.