That influence shows up in my gingerbread cookies. While I’m no expert at baking or even Instagram-worthy cookie decorating, I do enjoy attempting to dress up gingerbread people like my aunts, ancestors, and friends. I try to make them look like some of the people who (in the before-times, anyway) would join me for dinner or brunch. They wear pearl lavalieres and fussy white dresses. I arrange them like background singers about to hit the stage, or the shimmery purple dress that was supposed to go to the Kimmel Center.