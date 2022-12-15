Chef Greg Vernick, who owns four restaurants in Philadelphia, will expand his influence as he has signed on with Philadelphia-based hospitality company AKA to guide Atelier AKA F+B, a food-and-beverage consultancy.

Vernick will help AKA create, develop, and operate new concepts. One of his first projects will be in New York City, creating menus for Hotel AKA NoMad’s dining and bar spaces opening in spring 2023 near the Empire State Building.

At least initially, Vernick’s projects with Atelier AKA will more behind the scenes and not be branded with the Vernick name, as his Vernick Food & Drink, Vernick Wine, Vernick Coffee Bar, and Vernick Fish are.

The move is designed to build on AKA’s partnerships with Ellen Yin at a.kitchen+bar at AKA Rittenhouse Square, as well as one with chef Wolfgang Puck’s Spago at AKA Beverly Hills. Most recently, AKA added chef David Myers at Hotel AKA Brickell.

Vernick — who grew up in Cherry Hill and got a degree in hospitality management degree from Boston University followed by a culinary degree from the Culinary Institute of America — is no stranger to the world of corporate hospitality.

Before Vernick opened Vernick Food & Drink in a brownstone near Rittenhouse Square in 2012, he traveled around the world — from Vancouver to Qatar — opening restaurants for chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurant group.