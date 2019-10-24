As for his secret: “You know, I’m Irish. God didn’t give us a lot, but he gave us common sense, and a personality. And I’ve always maintained, when I do my meetings with my staff, Manhattan has 22,000 restaurants. They don’t have to come to me. We have to make it special, to get you to come back. When they come in that door, you get one shot at the title, and you better be prepared for it. And it starts from when they walk in the door, until they walk out the door. The whole thing has to be an experience. It has to be something that they’re going to go out, and tell 10 of their friends. Because if they don’t enjoy, they’ll also tell 10 of their friends not to go there. So from start to finish, we’ve got to be on the ball, on our toes.”