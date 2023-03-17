Where to find halal hot chicken in Philly, a favorite of the city’s Muslim community

Ahmed Mahmood and Nurul Nayem are searching for the best halal hot chicken in Philly.They’ve landed on newcomer Hangry Joe’s, whose national footprint reached the corner of Market and 3rd Street in Old City.

But the restaurant that put hot chicken sandwiches on the map for the two college friends is Asad’s Hot Chicken, the gas station-adjacent takeout spot in the Northeast.

“There’s been a recent uprising of hot chicken locations [in the U.S.], but Asad’s is a big part of it here [in Philly],” Mahmood said. “Asad’s is neck to neck with this place, Hangry Joe’s [for us].”

Hot chicken may have started out a Nashville thing, but it’s become a cultural touchstone for Muslims in the U.S., leading a loyal following for local and national establishments that offer halal options, including Dave’s Hot Chicken and Hangry Joe’s.

Why are Muslim diners obsessed with hot chicken sandwiches? Simple. It’s a halal option that tastes good.“In America, as Muslims eating zabihah (the tradition of halal meat), we are always looking for halal food outside our homes,” Mahmood said. With hot chicken sandwiches, “you get both a chicken sandwich and the fried chicken aspect,” Nayem added.

For Morshad Saami Hossain , admin and creator of the South Jersey & Philly Halal Spots Facebook group, it’s all about the spice. Hot chicken hits the spot for immigrants looking for an extra kick in an American classic.”Hot chicken takes care of the extra level of hotness that you can’t always find in a burger,” he said.

With a growing list of halal restaurants, Philly can add Nashville’s spiciest chicken to its numbers. Here’s where you can get a halal hot chicken sandwich in Philly.

A colossal, earth-shattering fried chicken breast is stuffed in a brioche bun with cider slaw, pickle and a tangy sauce at this national chain location that opened on Feb. 24. This Old City newcomer offers the choice of five different heat levels with one (the “angry hot” level) that requires a waiver. Get the sandwich for $10.75 or $15.95 for the combo with waffle fries and a drink.

📍 300 Market St., 🌐 hangryjoes.com

Owner Fezz Faisal opened Captain’s Hot Chicken in North Philly in November 2021 to add variety to Philly’s halal options.

Find juicy, chunky pieces of crispy hot chicken slathered with tangy housemade sauce topped with pickles in slider buns and a side of seasoned crinkle fries. Order two sliders for $16.99, four for $40.99, or 25 for $220. The restaurant donates $1 for every purchase to orphans in Bangladesh.

📍 5533 N 5th St., 📞 445-206-5099,🌐 instagram.com/captainshotchicken

Ever wondered why there’s a long line at the Philly Gas station off Roosevelt Boulevard? Folks are waiting for their styrofoam box of two hot chicken sliders and fries. Owner Asad Khan grew up in the neighborhood and had few halal options. After an introduction to hot chicken, he returned to Philly with a recipe and a business plan for serving halal hot chicken. Now, business is booming — so much so another Northeast location and one in Bensalem are on the horizon.

📍 7300 Roosevelt Blvd., 📞 267-367-8124, 🌐 instagram.com/asadshotchicken

Inside this casual eatery in Lancaster, find big pieces of house-battered and fried chicken breast snug between a slider bun dripping with a sweet, tangy mayonnaise-based sauce and topped with pickles and coleslaw for $8.49. There’s also the tandoori hot chicken sandwich with a tandoori sauce for $8.99. Order the hot chicken and tandoori hot chicken sub if you’re not feeling the bun for $10.99 and $11.99, respectively. Spice levels run mild, hot, super hot and “the burnout.”

Dining with family and friends? Opt for the hot chicken tray with six sandwiches for $18, nine for $27, and 12 for $36.

📍 45 W Liberty St., Apt 1, Lancaster, 📞 717-394-0010, 🌐 route66pa.com

There’s a new spot for hot chicken in Germantown. At Hot Clucks, which opened on Feb. 17, the chicken is tender with a 12-hour marinade. Grab a two-cluck slider and fries for $13.99 or the cheesy clucker sandwich for $9.49 in spice levels from “plain’ to “unbelievable.”

📍 10 W. Chelten Ave., 🌐 instagram.com/hotclucks