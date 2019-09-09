Haunt will run from Oct. 3 to Nov. 3 on the second floor of the Pearl Tavern, which itself will be opening soon at 1123 Walnut St., a former Irish Pub location. Owner Townsend “Tod” Wentz, who owns the Spanish destination Oloroso next door, has put this project in the hands of his general manager Alison Hangen, who straddles the local hospitality and artistic communities as founder of Arts in the Industry.