Talk about spirits. Two Halloween-theme pop-up bars are on tap this fall, a block apart in Center City.
Here’s the early word:
Haunt will run from Oct. 3 to Nov. 3 on the second floor of the Pearl Tavern, which itself will be opening soon at 1123 Walnut St., a former Irish Pub location. Owner Townsend “Tod” Wentz, who owns the Spanish destination Oloroso next door, has put this project in the hands of his general manager Alison Hangen, who straddles the local hospitality and artistic communities as founder of Arts in the Industry.
In addition to spooky decor and themed cocktails, Hangen is planning a full slate of special-events programming, including movie nights and collabs with beer and spirit brands.
The Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Pop-up Bar, meanwhile, will open in early October at 116 S. 12th St., which for the last two years has been the site of a Christmas-theme pop-up bar called Tinsel from Teddy Sourias, owner of Blume, Tradesman’s, BRU Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn, Uptown Beer Garden, and Finn McCool’s Ale House.
This bar, like Tinsel designed to be Instagrammable, will feature a haunted casket, a skull bar, a zombie wall, and a room of 1,001 eyes.
The exact dates are not final.