Also in the forecast are two new restaurants from Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook; an upscale French spot in Old City from Will BYOB alum Christopher Kearse; a fancy Italian from Le Virtu alums Joe and Angela Cicala; a casual pasta bar in the Italian Market from Marc Vetri; an upmarket pasta destination in Rittenhouse from Michael Schulson and Jeff Michaud; a tavern from Townsend “Tod” Wentz in Washington Square West; two luxe BYOBs on East Passyunk; three ambitious pizzerias (two in Queen Village and another in Montgomery County); a collection of Mexican restaurants in one Center City building from the team behind Suraya; and a few chain eateries at the soon-to-open Fashion District Philadelphia.