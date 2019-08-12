Celebrity chefs and first-time restaurateurs — and combinations thereof — will be in the spotlight in the coming months, as the Philadelphia restaurant boom continues.

If there’s one overarching trend, style is in style. Out with Edison bulbs and in with linen. The rustic look has faded, at least for much of what I’m seeing in the crystal ball of restaurant openings for the next 90 days or so.

You cannot get splashier than Jean-Georges Philadelphia and Vernick Fish, both opening Monday, Aug. 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel at the Comcast Technology Center.

Also in the forecast are two new restaurants from Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook; an upscale French spot in Old City from Will BYOB alum Christopher Kearse; a fancy Italian from Le Virtu alums Joe and Angela Cicala; a casual pasta bar in the Italian Market from Marc Vetri; an upmarket pasta destination in Rittenhouse from Michael Schulson and Jeff Michaud; a tavern from Townsend “Tod” Wentz in Washington Square West; two luxe BYOBs on East Passyunk; three ambitious pizzerias (two in Queen Village and another in Montgomery County); a collection of Mexican restaurants in one Center City building from the team behind Suraya; and a few chain eateries at the soon-to-open Fashion District Philadelphia.

Keep in mind that restaurateurs are optimists by nature.

Here is a rundown, in an extremely tentative order of expected opening.

Jean-Georges Philadelphia | Logan Square

The world-famous chef goes to the new Comcast Technology Center to open JG SkyHigh Lounge on the Four Seasons Hotel’s 60th-floor reception area, looking over the posh Jean-Georges Philadelphia on the 59th floor. (See dinner menu here.) Aug. 12.

Night falls over the city, and Jean-Georges restaurant gleams on the 59th floor of the Comcast Technology Center in a photo taken by chef/owner Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Vernick Fish | Logan Square

James Beard-honored Greg Vernick of Vernick Food & Drink, a former lieutenant in the Jean-Georges organization, opens a fancy interpretation of a Jersey Shore seafood eatery on the ground floor of the Comcast Technology Center; it’s also under the Four Seasons umbrella and is a complement to Vernick Coffee Bar, which opened last fall on the tower’s second floor. (See dinner menu here.) Aug. 12.

Dock Street South at 2118 Washington Ave. is a tasting room and production facility.

Dock Street South | Point Breeze

The long-running Philly brewery sets up a production facility and tasting room at 2118 Washington Ave. Aug. 14.

Burrito Bonito | Old City

Southwestern quick-serve at 212 Market St. Aug. 19.

June BYOB at 1911 E. Passyunk Ave. is set to open Aug. 21.

June BYOB | East Passyunk

Well-traveled chef Richard “Todd” Cusack goes the white-tablecloth route with a luxe BYOB at the former Will space (1911 E. Passyunk Ave.). Menu is straightforward. Aug. 21

The bar at the front of Forsythia, 233 Chestnut St.

Forsythia | Old City

Christopher Kearse has traded East Passyunk Avenue for the former Capofitto (233 Chestnut St.), picking up a bar; modern French menu has modern overtones. Aug. 23

Bryn & Dane’s | Washington Square West

Healthful, suburban-based fast-casual mini-chain goes downtown (after a long delay) at the Franklin Residences (834 Chestnut St.) Aug. 29

Rendering of Enza restaurant in Wyndmoor by Groundswell Design.

Enza | Wyndmoor

Family- and date-night-friendly Italian, with major pizza focus from pizzaiola Steve Gonzalez (Zavino), at 909 E. Willow Grove Ave., near Chestnut Hill. Late August

Queen & Rook Game Cafe | Queen Village

Play games, have drinks, eat snacks: That’s the idea of this game cafe filling the former Hikaru at 607 S. Second St. Early September.

Refectory | Villanova

A 200-seat American grill-restaurant developed by Greg Dodge (Zavino, Tredici) at the Commons on Villanova University’s campus (Lancaster and Ithan Avenues). September.

Nudy’s Cafe | Berwyn

Popular suburban cafe opens its 10th location at 120 W. Swedesford Rd., the former Shangrila, in mid-September. An 11th location is on tap for November for Fayette Street in Conshohocken and a 12th is due around then at the Grove in Malvern.

Chhaya Cafe | South Philadelphia

New owner Marc Grika, shifting to Southern focus, is rebranding as Flannel in mid-September.

The signature Le Big Matt burger at Emmy Squared.

Emmy Squared | Queen Village

New York-based Detroit-style pizzeria (whose burger is renowned) sets up in a new boutique hotel at Fifth and Bainbridge Streets. Labor Day.

Gigi | Queen Village

Pizzeria, with wood-burning oven, adjacent to Olly, is opening at 504 Bainbridge St. Labor Day

Triple Bottom Brewery | SpringArts/Poplar

“People, planet, profit” is the mission of this microbrewery opening at 915 Spring Garden St. across from SpringArts (and Roy-Pitz and a forthcoming Lucky Well BBQ restaurant). September

Zagafen | Bala Cynwyd

Kosher pizzeria at the former Citron & Rose space at 370 Montgomery Ave. September

Condesa/El Cafe/El Techo | Rittenhouse

Three Mexican eateries (restaurant, cafe, 11th-floor rooftop bar) from the Suraya team at the new Pod Philly hotel at 1830 Ludlow St. (just off 19th and Market Streets). September

City Winery | East Market

Syndicated music venue/winery/restaurant at the Fashion District (former Gallery). Sept. 19. Also opening at Fashion District are such chains as BurgerFi, Oath Pizza, Big Gay Ice Cream, Chick-Fil-A, Freshii, and Chickie’s & Pete’s.

Spread Bagelry | Center City West, South Street, Bryn Mawr

The cash-infused Montreal bagel chain is saying September for its spot at 2401 Walnut St., a former Garces restaurant called 2401. This location will feature a Workhorse Brewing taproom, an expanded menu and extended hours. The location also will house Spread’s commissary and “SpreadQuarters.” Oct. 1 is the planned opening of the Bryn Mawr Village on Lancaster Avenue, and a location at Fifth and South Streets is expected shortly thereafter.

Stove & Tap | Frazer

The popular Lansdale pub branches to Chester County, where it opens in the front of Lincoln Court (245 Lancaster Ave.). September/October

Cicala | North Philadelphia

Chefs Joe and Angela Cicala (ex-Le Virtu) aim for elegance at the Divine Lorraine Hotel, 699 N. Broad St.

Dig | Rittenhouse

Healthful fast-casual eatery partly bankrolled by Danny Meyer, formerly known as Dig Inn, is coming to 1616 Chestnut St.

River Twice | East Passyunk

American BYOB "with Southern sensibilities” at East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street (the former Izumi) from chef Randy Rucker, who won a James Beard semifinalist while working near Houston eight years ago.

The Pearl Tavern | Washington Square West

Townsend “Tod” Wentz’s American bar at 1123 Walnut St., the former Irish Pub; it’s next to his sultry Spaniard, Oloroso. He also is converting the former TALK at 2121 Walnut St. into a bistro.

Merkaz | Washington Square West

All-day sandwich shop next to Fergie’s on the 1200 block of Sansom Street.

Denim American Bistro | Haddonfield

BYOB plans a move from Cherry Hill to the Shops at 116 on Kings Highway.

Fabrika | Fishtown

Lavish Eastern European dinner theater and restaurant at 1108 Frankford Ave. October.

Wine Dive | South Street West

Wine shop-slash-eatery from the Cambridge/Hawthornes crew at 1506 South St. October/November

'Fall’

Gabi | South Philadelphia

All-day French cafe from chef Peter Woolsey (Bistrot La Minette, La Peg) at Hanover North, 339 N. Broad St.

Fiorella | South Philadelphia

Marc Vetri’s pasta bar at the former Fiorella Sausage at 817 Christian St.

Via Locusta | Rittenhouse

Michael Schulson, backed by his partner in Osteria, Jeff Michaud, sets up a pasta-focused Italian at 1723 Locust St.

Laser Wolf | Kensington

A “Zahav-ish" Israeli-style grill from Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook at 1301 N. Howard St.

Rosalie | Wayne

Swish Italian restaurant from Marty Grims (White Dog Cafe, Moshulu, etc.) at the former Paramour at the Wayne Hotel.

