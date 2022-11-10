The dip into 60-degree weather (and below) means it’s time for chunky sweaters, hot drinks and cozy seating. And with the pandemic enshrining a need for outdoor dining, the search for heated outdoor patios continues.

Although regulations for outdoor dining and streeteries are changing, there is still a long list of spots to dine comfortably despite the cold temperatures.

If you’re looking for warm, heated patio or outdoor spaces with hot drinks and food, we’ve got you covered, featuring some of our favorite set-ups, plus a comprehensive list of bar and restaurants still setting up outside.

Dine in the outdoor streetery with individual heating at each table. It’s comfortably spaced for guests to stay warm and enjoy drinks like the dark, brooding sipper with Dickel Rye, Bonal, Luxardo Maraschino, Cynar or a silky white negroni riff with vanilla and almond notes. Expect to pay $15 to $30.

📍 135 S 18th Street, 📞 215-825-7030, 🌐 akitchenandbar.com

Head up to this rooftop lounge for a modern ski-lodge inspired pop-up from Nov. 18 to Feb. 28. Enjoy boozy hot chocolate and mulled wine, a duck confit cassoulet, sweet and savory fondue, themed decor, blankets and more. A pizza bar on the West Deck offers piping hot flatbreads during happy hour (Sunday to Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m.). Stay extra warm with additional standing heaters and all-new tabletop fire pits for every high-top table. Reserve your spot online.

📍1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, 📞 215-783-4171, 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com

On Baltimore Avenue, tables and chairs sit under wood pergolas with heaters near each table . Enjoy Creole vegan jambalaya with a spicy mushroom tarragon red sauce, and more in the comfort of heated dining. Dishes range from $10 to $30. Make your reservation on OpenTable.

📍 5021 Baltimore Ave., 📞 215-883-0960, 🌐 bookersrestaurantandbar.com

Covered seating with built in heaters above give you all the comfort for the cold weather at Bridget Foy’s. Order a hot toddy to accompany various entrees that run $14 to $27.

📍1200 South St., 📞 215-922-1813, 🌐 bridgetfoys.com

There are about four covered areas on the front of the street and three side areas with heating systems installed for comfortable outdoor seating. Dishes run $11 to $18. Look out for winter cocktails.

📍133 S. 18th St., 📞 267-606-6612, 🌐 barbombon.com

Dine in the warm the “hygge houses” — they’re wooded cabin-like structures for individual parties — with heated lamps as you dive into spiced red sangria ($11), Pie’O Mai Thai ($14) and other cocktails. Still cold? The restaurant offers blankets as well.

📍 1720 Fairmount Ave., 📞 215-765-2274, 🌐 barhygge.com

Sit at one of five tables on the outdoor patio and sip on Root 212 ($14), made with gin, apple cider, honey, lemon, and celery or the Bruce Lane ($14), featuring rye whiskey, port wine, squash syrup, and l’absinthe bitters. Standing heaters will keep you warm, but if you’re looking for a fire pit, check out the lounge area at the L-shaped couch.

📍 382 E. Elm St., Conshohocken, 📞 610-234-0561, 🌐 barsera.com

Propane heaters keep diners warm as they sip on spice apple cocktails ($14), walnut maple old fashioneds ($15) and more. Look out for a tent within the next month for heated enclosed seating.

📍 601 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, 📞 215-646-2010, 🌐 bluebellinn.com

Heaters in the outdoor tent keep the cold at bay as you dine on dishes like pasilla pepper filled with tortilla strips, crema, queso fresco, avocado and fried pasilla pepper, or enchiladas Potosinas with queso fresco, red corn tortillas, lettuce and crema (dishes range $10 to $40). Bring your pups, the outdoor seating space here is dog-friendly.

📍 2800 D St., 📞 267-519-2142, 🌐 cantinalamartinapa.com

Propane heaters keep the patio warm as you enjoy hot cocktails like Irish coffees ($12) and apple cider mules ($12).

📍1700 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 📞 267-687-1128, 🌐 conmurphyspub.com

Head up to the rooftop with views of Chestnut Street, open Monday through Friday evenings starting at 4 p.m. Dine up top on Saturday and Sunday all day, starting at 10 a.m. Standing outdoor heat lamps and mounted heaters offer cozy dining. Bites and cocktails are $6, plus wine is $5 and beer is $4.

📍 1801 Chestnut St. 📞 215-567-1800, 🌐 continentalmidtown.com

How about a Mexican hot chocolate with Mexican rum ($10)? Or a beet-infused mezcal hot toddy ($12)? At this neighborhood bar between Laurel and Poplar streets in Northern Liberties, cozy up with these cocktails comforted by the warmth of propane heat. (Note: heaters will be available until the end of December.)

📍 931 N. 2nd St., 📞 215-629-0500, 🌐 cantinadossegundos.com

Dine in plastic-covered, dome-like structures in the front of the building or in the back. There is also a covered pergola area with standing heaters. The menu with fajitas to enchiladas ranges from $14 to $32. Be sure to keep an eye out for hot ciders and other cozy cocktails.

📍 8201 Germantown Ave., 📞 267-766-5372, 🌐 elpoquito.com

When you head to Fork, you might notice the restaurant installed a new electric heating system, the better to enjoy happy hour cocktails and accompaniments, brunch meals and dinner offerings that range $15 to $70.

📍 306 Market St., 📞 215-625-9425, 🌐 forkrestaurant.com

Roast s’mores, toast European beers and enjoy snacks near the large fire pits in the outdoor garden. Fire-heated lamps at every table keep you warm as you sip on hot cider (spiked if desired) and mulled wine. Drinks are $8 to $15, and dishes are $8 to $18. S’mores kits are available for $4 each.

📍 1210 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-634-3338, 🌐 frankfordhall.com

On East Passyunk, warm up with infrared heaters under the patio awning and beneath the pergola at Le Virtu. There are two heaters in the covered outdoor space. Order the Vin Brulee (Italian mulled wine) and other cozy seasonal cocktails. Prices run between $9 to $30.

📍1927 East Passyunk Ave., 📞 215-271-5626, 🌐 levirtu.com

Whether you’re dining for brunch, lunch or dinner at the historic Wayne Hotel, order a cocktail or two while enjoying the warmth of Rosalie’s enclosed porch. Try the negroni ($14) with Malfy gin, Campari and sweet vermouth, or the Romeo & Juliet ($16) made with barrel-finished Bluecoat gin, Lucano Amaro, allspice dram, ginger, orange bitters.

📍139 E Lancaster Ave, Wayne, 📞 610-77-0600, 🌐 rosaliewayne.com

Order a round of hot cider (spiked if you’d like), hot buttered rum or creamy hot chocolate (can also be spiked) for your friends in Silk City’s enclosed, fully tented 3000- square-foot garden. Get comfortable on furniture crafted in Lancaster as industrial grade hot air and electric heaters spread warm throughout the space, with the temperature never dropping below 65 to 70 degrees. Additional cocktails, $10 to $15, arrive weekly and feature local distilleries.

📍435 Spring Garden St., 📞 215-592-8838, 🌐 silkcityphilly.com

Cozy up with a warm drinks at this furnace-heated patio. Enjoy hot toddies to hot chocolate with schnapps to accompany your Moravian butter cake with salted caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream ($10) and butterscotch crème brulée ($10).

📍 2460 N. Old Bethlehem Pike, Quakertown, 📞 215-529-6488, 🌐 thebricktaverninn.com

In downtown Lancaster, enjoy seasonal cocktails like Orchard Old Fashioned (apple-infused bourbon, cinnamon Demerara syrup, apple bitters, and orange bitters, $14) and snacks like crispy Brussels sprouts with toasted pecans, goat cheese, bacon jam, apple, maple soy ($15) at the Lancaster Marriott’s rooftop. You’ll find heaters, fire-top tables and cozy seating with panoramic views of downtown and the surrounding countryside.

📍25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, 📞 717-207-4096, 🌐 exchangeroof.com

Looking for more outdoor dining? These additional spots in Philly, the ‘burbs and Jersey have something for everyone.

Añejo (1001 N. 2nd St.)

Avola Kitchen + Bar (625 N. Morehall Road., Malvern)

Barbuzzo (110 S. 13th St.)

Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 E. Passyunk Ave.)

Brittingham’s (640 E. Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill)

Bud & Marilyn’s (1234 Locust St.)

Cantina Los Caballitos (1651 E. Passyunk Ave.)

Carlucci’s Waterfront (876 Centerton Road., Mount Laurel)

Charley Dove (276 S. 20th St.)

Cheu Fishtown (1416 Frankford Ave.)

Clementine’s Stable Cafe (631 N. Broad St.)

Cry Baby Pasta (627 S. 3rd St.)

The Dandelion (124 S. 18th St.)

Devil’s Alley Bar and Grill (1907 Chestnut St.)

Devon Seafood Grill (225 S. 18th St.)

El Camino Real (1040 N. 2nd St.)

El Rey per request (2013 Chestnut St.)

El Sarape (970 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell)

El Vez (121 S. 13th St.)

Estia (222 N. Radnor-Chester Road., Radnor)

Fare (2028 Fairmount Ave.)

Fette Sau (1208 Frankford Ave.)

Fiorella (817 Christian St.)

Front Street Cafe (1253 N. Front St.)

The Goat’s Beard (4201 Main St. and 103 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne)

Gypsy Blu (34 E. Butler Ave., Ambler)

The Gypsy Saloon — be sure to call ahead (128 Ford St., Conshohocken)

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar — call ahead for your location (Multiple locations)

Hawthornes Cafe (738 S. 11th St.)

Jack’s Firehouse (2130 Fairmount Ave.)

Jet Wine Bar (1525 South St.)

Kensington Quarters (1310 Frankford Ave.)

Khyber Pass Pub (56 S. 2nd St.)

The Kitchen Consigliere (700 Haddon Ave., Collingswood)

L’anima (1001 S. 17th St.)

Laurel (1617 E. Passyunk Ave.)

Little Nonna’s (1234 Locust St.)

Louie Louie (3611 Walnut St.)

The Love (130 S. 18th St.)

MaGerk’s Pub and Grill Fort Washington (582 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington)

Marathon On the Square (1839 Spruce St.)

Misconduct Tavern (1801 John F. Kennedy Blvd.)

Moonshine Philly — heating will soon be available (1825 E. Moyamensing Ave.)

Nunu (1414 Frankford Ave.)

Osteria (640 N. Broad St.)

Parc (227 S. 18th St.)

Philadelphia Brewing Co. (2440 Frankford Ave.)

Pizzeria Stella (420 S. 2nd St.)

PJ Whelihan’s — call ahead for your location (Multiple locations)

Pub & Kitchen (1946 Lombard St.)

Pub of Penn Valley (826 Montgomery Ave., Narberth)

Redstone American Grill (all locations)

River Twice (1601 E. Passyunk Ave.)

Rouge (205 S. 18th St.)

Royal Boucherie (52 S. 2nd St.)

Sharrott Winery (370 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton)

SouthGate (1801 Lombard St.)

Stella New Hope (50 S. Main St., New Hope)

StoneRose (822 Fayette St., Conshohocken)

Talula’s Garden (210 Washington Square West)

Tamarindo’s (726 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown)

Tavola at Springfield Country Club — be sure to call ahead (400 W. Sproul Road., Broomall)

Tex Mex Connection (201 E. Walnut St., North Wales)

Tio Flores (1600 South St.)

Trattoria Carina (2201 Spruce St.)

Tria Cafe (1137 Spruce St. and 123 S. 18th St.)

Tutti Toscani (1491 Brace Road., Cherry Hill)

The Twisted Tail (509 S. 2nd St.)

Urban Village Brewing Co. (1001 N. 2nd St.)

Varga Bar (941 Spruce St.)

Via Locusta (1723 Locust St.)

Walnut Street Cafe (2929 Walnut St.)

Winnie’s Manayunk (4266 Main St.)

Yards Brewing Co. (500 Spring Garden St.)

White Dog Cafe (379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford)