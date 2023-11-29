We’ve got the recipe for the famous Her Place chocolate chip cookie

You’ll likely need to plan ahead to make these wonderfully thick and chewy chocolate chip cookies from Her Place and My Loup chef-owner Amanda Shulman, but trust us, they’re worth the effort. Get one cup’s worth of sourdough starter discard in order first. You can make your own starter, of course, but several Philly bakeries, including Lost Bread and Mighty Bread, will give you a hunk of theirs for free so you can grow it. (Or take a shortcut and ask your homemade bread-baking neighbors.)

Citric acid helps bump up the sourdough flavor, but it’s optional. Shulman’s recipe calls for a ton of chopped chocolate (3½ cups’ worth), so buy a handful of bars. Chocolate chips are easy and they work, but we wish we had gone with chopped, because it distributes more evenly and has a more striking appearance.

Note that in the cookies in the lead image, we used chocolate chips rather than the chocolate bars that Shulson calls for in the recipe, which gives the cookies a slightly different appearance. Below, a photo of what the cookies look like with chopped chocolate instead:

Also, if you think you’ll make this recipe, brown the butter, let it cool, and set it aside in the fridge so you’ll be ready. Like we said, there’s planning involved — would you expect anything less from one of Food & Wine’s best new chefs? — but these might be the chocolate chips of the year. Plus, baking them is a surefire way of trying Shulman’s food without vying for a near-impossible reservation.

You can download the recipe here. And check out seven other stellar cookie recipes from Philly bakers in our annual cookie recipe round-up.

Buy it instead: Shulman plates up a smaller version of this cookie (served warm) at the end of every meal at Her Place at 1740 Sansom St.