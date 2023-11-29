8 slam-dunk cookie recipes from some of Philly’s best bakeries and restaurants

Thanksgiving is over. The nice silverware’s put away, the leftovers are gone, and holiday shopping has commenced. That can only mean one thing: It’s cookie season again.

As in years past, The Inquirer set out to collect cookie recipes from a range of Philadelphia’s excellent bakeries and restaurants. This year’s assortment skews less traditional holiday (no gingerbread, no sugar cookies), but it’s chock-full of big-name showstoppers and seemingly humble sleeper hits.

There are black and white cookies from Essen, sourdough chocolate chips from Her Place, cranberry swirl cheesecake bars from Flakely, and bourbon-pecan cookies from Small Oven Pastry Shop. The eight recipes also showcase the diversity of our sweets scene, from Manna Bakery’s barazek-inspired honey-sesame cookies to Mamie Colette’s aromatic madeleines and Merenda Box’s Fig Newton-esque goiabinha. And this year we added a savory entry: sesame-cheddar crisps from Third Wheel Cheese Co.

Whether you make one or all, you can’t go wrong. So break out the mixer and get baking.

Advertisement

Staff credit: Recipes baked by writer Jenn Ladd and photographed by Tyger Williams and Rachel Molenda. Designer Cynthia Greer added the sparkles with an assist from Getty Images. Print coordinator Ann Applegate edited the copy and assisted during the photo shoot. Food editor Margaret Eby and Creative Director Suzette Moyer also were integral to this project for digital and print publications.