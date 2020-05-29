Concept tweaks are becoming more commonplace as restaurateurs figure out their next moves in the coronavirus era.
Jason Evenchik and Terrance Leach have switched up the menu at their Northern Liberties jazz bar Heritage from American to Italian. It’s all offered to go, of course.
This was chef Mackenzie Hilton’s idea. She’s been the executive chef of the partners’ Time, Vintage, and Heritage for five years. For five years previously, before a stint in California, she was executive chef of the Italian BYOB Mercato in Washington Square West.
Given the dearth of non-pizza Italian options in 19123, this could be a permanent menu change, say Evenchik and Leach, who also own Bar and Tiki in Washington Square West and the Garage bars in South Philadelphia and Fishtown. (The Fishtown Garage has not yet reopened, but Vintage is expected to return late next week in Washington Square West. Time and Tiki are “on hold.”)
In addition to prepared food, Heritage is offering a market menu, such as an raw 11-ounce sirloin steak and a raw 14-ounce pork porterhouse steak, fresh pasta and sauces by the pound, and a DIY duck-pasta kit (lemon thyme-flavored housemade pappardelle tossed with shredded duck confit, cremini mushrooms, garlic, shallot, and white wine, topped with baby arugula and shaved Locatelli cheese), as well as cocktails to go.
It starts Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31, takes a break and resumes Wednesday, June 3, daily from 2 to 8 p.m.