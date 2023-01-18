High Fidelity Bakery graduates to a brick-and-mortar space in South Philly

Two years ago, in the depths of the pandemic, Philly’s virtual-bakery scene was teeming, thanks in part to bakers and pastry chefs capitalizing on unexpected downtime and an audience often trapped inside, looking to Instagram for escape.

Fast-forward to today, and that crop of online bakeries has yielded Philadelphians several brick-and-mortar storefronts, including Second Daughter Baking Co. in the Bok Building, Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse on East Passyunk Avenue, and as of October, High Fidelity Bakery in the Newbold section of South Philly.

High Fidelity started out as a passion project for Brady Hatin, who drew on major life experiences when he launched the vegan and gluten-free bakery out of his South Philly home in 2020. Previously, he had spent 16 years working at Whole Foods Market, much of that as a bakery team leader. A longtime vegan, Hatin had also become proficient in adapting recipes to be gluten-free after one of his daughters was diagnosed with celiac disease. He perfected doughnuts and cookies, then moved on to pot pies, tarts, and quiche.

You’ll find that varied selection of sweet and savory baked goods — including brownies, cheesecakes, breakfast pockets, and pizza (on select nights) — inside High Fidelity’s new shop, formerly a mechanic’s garage, at 1929 S. 17th St.

The bakery landed there after vending its wares on Instagram, at coffee shops and stores around town, and at Bella Vista vegan cafe the Chilly Banana, where Hatin sublet kitchen space for a year starting in June 2021. He credits that opportunity as allowing him to comfortably move from a cottage business to a brick-and-mortar storefront.

“I wasn’t taking out a loan from a bank. I wasn’t having to sign a really intimidating, huge lease. I was able to step into a more legitimate baking enterprise without having to take some of the giant risks. That helped me set up and grow the business with purpose, knowing that my goal in the end was to have my own space.”

Having a solid foundation of wholesale customers eased the transition to the new space, located mid-block between Mifflin and McKean Streets. But once the bakery opened its doors, the staff soon discovered “there’s a lot of people who literally live either on that block or within a few blocks that are gluten-free, or vegan and gluten-free, or have dairy issues,” Hatin said.

This slice of South Philly is also home to Miss Rachel’s Pantry, V Marks the Shop, and Okie Dokie Donuts, making it a haven for the dietarily restricted. High Fidelity fits right in: They’re happy to talk through ingredients or modify their recipes to take different allergens into consideration — just message or email the bakery. Hatin’s baked-good philosophy is to make products so good, diners won’t know they’re missing wheat, dairy, eggs, etc.

“It’s truly a thing where we can offer breakfast, lunch, or dinner for a family,” he said.

High Fidelity Bakery is open Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. for pizza night, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with pizza after noon), and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1929 S. 17th St., 267-854-3450, highfidelitybakery.com