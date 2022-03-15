You can go home again, as chef Henry Morgan is finding out.

Almost a decade ago, just out of Penn Charter, the Wynnewood native cooked and worked in the front of the house at Green Bean Coffee at 358 Righters Mill Rd. in Gladwyne Village, which later became Gladwyne Corner Cafe. Then came seven years working in Center City for Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, including stops at Dizengoff, Abe Fisher, and Merkaz.

On March 15, Morgan, 29, opens Homeroom in that same snug, light-filled Gladwyne corner nook at Righters Mill and Youngs Ford Roads. He bills Homeroom as a modern, neighborhood cafe with an approachable, seasonally driven breakfast and lunch menu and a rotating installation of home-decor objects for sale. He’s brought in Sean Connelly, whom he met at CookNSolo, to manage.

Morgan got help on the decor from his mother, Lauren Sara, and designer Melissa Udang Bodie of Melissa + Miller Interiors. The dining room’s neutral stained birch plywood floors, stainless-steel coffee bar, pine furniture, and fiberglass chairs are in stark contrast to the restroom, featuring wild graphics by local artist Justin Mellon, and contributing artists Denise Carbone of WRAPBOOKS and local artist Taylor Hickman. Sara also designed the wooden furniture on the patio.

Morgan’s Jewish background informs the menu, which includes a za’atar chicken salad sandwich served with greens and vinaigrette; eggplant sandwich with crispy roasted eggplant, iceberg lettuce, and sweet red pepper sauce (that’s a vegan riff on a BLT); smoked salmon toast with Eastern Nova smoked salmon from Biederman’s, plus caper and dill labneh, radish, and cucumber; and pistachio cake with labneh frosting. He’s using Philly-area products as Merzbacher’s and Baker Street Bread Co. bread, Kismet Bagels, OT Foods granola, and Ox Coffee.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.