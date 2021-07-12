Three local restaurant groups are making expansionist moves:

Honeygrow, the salad-stir-fry specialist rated among the Philadelphia area’s most healthful takeout options, has two new locations on the way for late fall: 2423 Aramingo Ave., on a new pad at Fishtown Crossing Shopping Center, where it will join Nifty Fifty’s, and 250 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wynnewood Square Shopping Center, which is anchored by Target.

Honeygrow is revamping. It tightened operations to focus on the East Coast and it recently moved its offices into Center City after closing its massive headquarters/test kitchen at 1601 N. Front St., near Kensington High. (That building will become Lilah, a catering venue, and Goldie, a falafel shop, from Zahav owners Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook.)

In early August, Urban Outfitters will add a Pizzeria Vetri location by taking a slice out of Amis Trattoria in its Devon Yard lifestyle center in Devon. During COVID-19 closures, URBN used Amis for a Pizzeria Vetri pop-up. Now they will become two distinct locations. Pizzeria Vetri will occupy Amis’ lounge, while a new bar will be built at Amis. In other URBN restaurant developments, Bar Amis at the Philadelphia Navy Yard has been redone as Gatehouse at the Navy Yard, with a large outdoor section.

Misconduct Tavern, whose flagship at 1511 Locust St. was joined several years ago by a location at 18th Street and JFK Boulevard, is crossing the Schuylkill into University City for a third location. It’s taking the former Fat Ham and Tipsy Bistro at 3131 Walnut St. in the Left Bank for a much smaller bar. Owner Chuck Ercole says its target is Oct. 1 and its name will include “Misconduct.”