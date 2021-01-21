This vegan cafe offers plenty of classic comfort food fare. But nearly every menu item gets its own health-minded upgrade. Pizzas come with multigrain crusts, the popular fried chick’un sandwich (made with enoki mushrooms) is served on a whole wheat bun, and the seitan-based cheesesteaks feature whole wheat hoagie rolls. “I am obsessed with Nourish,” says Kemp. “I’m a big promoter of plant-based eating, and for clients who are very reluctant to try anything vegetarian, this is a great place to try foods that they’re familiar with. That doesn’t mean I’d eat the fried chicken sandwich every day, because it’s still deep fried, but it teaches people that you can still have tasty food that’s plant-based.”