There’s no shortage of delicious takeout and delivery options in Philadelphia. But if you want to avoid ending up in a food coma on your couch, you may want to choose wisely.
We asked local nutritionists where to find fare that will fill you up and make you feel good, too.
Our Philly nutritional experts include: Beth Auguste, owner of Be Well with Beth, and a registered dietitian nutritionist, board certified specialist in obesity and weight management, and women’s fitness specialist; Nicole Kemp, owner of All About Nutrition, and a registered dietitian certified in adult weight loss management, focusing on community nutrition education and health awareness; Liz McMahon, owner of Liz McMahon Nutrition, and a registered dietitian nutritionist; Theresa Shank, owner of Philly Dietitian, and a registered dietitian with a master’s degree in nutritional sciences; and Ruby Davis, nutrition expert for Black Women’s Health Alliance and nutrition educator at Health Promotion Council.
Here are their favorite spots for a nourishing meal and their menu go-tos:
It’s all about customization at this health-forward, fast-casual spot. Choose your protein (salmon, za’taar chicken, falafel, and more), pair it with greens or brown rice (or half and half), and then pick from sides like avocado or roasted broccoli. There are salad options, too, and portion sizes for kids. You can find nutritional information for all menu items on Real Food Eatery’s website. “You can’t go wrong with anything here,” says Auguste. “And they have grass-fed beef, which is hard to come by in the takeout world. It’s generally lower in saturated fat and higher in iron.”
Auguste’s go-to: Roasted Jail Island Salmon or Grass-fed Mediterranean Meatballs
Website: realfoodeatery.com, Instagram: @realfoodeatery, Address: 207 S. 16th St., Phone: 215-608-8941, Delivery: Caviar, DoorDash
The city’s first pita bakery, this family-owned, South Philly corner shop has been selling Middle Eastern ingredients for nearly 50 years. And they serve up classic Middle Eastern fare, too, like falafel, hummus, and grilled gyro platters. For something on the lighter side, try the “bitzza”, their take on pizza, made with za’atar-seasoned pita. “It’s fun and different, and much lighter than an actual pizza. And it’s topped with tons of vegetables,” says Auguste. “The Greek salad is delicious, too.”
Auguste’s go-to: Chicken Bitzza
Website: bitars.com, Instagram: @bitarfoods, Address: 947 Federal St., Phone: 215-755-1121, Delivery: restaurant website, GrubHub, Seamless
This vegan cafe offers plenty of classic comfort food fare. But nearly every menu item gets its own health-minded upgrade. Pizzas come with multigrain crusts, the popular fried chick’un sandwich (made with enoki mushrooms) is served on a whole wheat bun, and the seitan-based cheesesteaks feature whole wheat hoagie rolls. “I am obsessed with Nourish,” says Kemp. “I’m a big promoter of plant-based eating, and for clients who are very reluctant to try anything vegetarian, this is a great place to try foods that they’re familiar with. That doesn’t mean I’d eat the fried chicken sandwich every day, because it’s still deep fried, but it teaches people that you can still have tasty food that’s plant-based.”
There are plenty of healthier options here, too, like juices made with greens and fruit, spirulina-infused smoothies, and all-raw wraps. Kemps’ favorite item is the breakfast burrito, filled with veggies, black beans, and a chickpea scramble. “It has your protein and your complex carbohydrates, and you can get it in a bowl if you don’t want the whole wheat wrap,” notes Kemp.
Kemp’s go-to: Breakfast burrito
Website: facebook.com/Nourish-Philly-107422634121481, Instagram: @nourishphilly, Address: 943 S. 9th St., Phone: 267-761-9242, Delivery: DoorDash, GrubHub, Seamless, UberEats
From gyro tofu to quinoa and black bean burgers to grilled shrimp skewers, everything at Fuel is designed with health in mind. All menu items are under 500 calories and made with organic ingredients. “Everything here is portion controlled,” says Kemp. “The menu is so creative, but you can also get items that feel familiar, like a burger but with a lettuce bun, which will save you 200 calories.”
Kemp’s go-to: Fuel BBQ Chicken Salad
Website: fuelrechargeyourself.com, Instagram: @fuelhealthykitchen, Address: multiple locations including 3200 Chestnut St., Phone: 215-608-3835, Delivery: GrubHub, Seamless, UberEats
With locations up and down the east coast, this Philadelphia-born chain offers salads and stir-frys loaded with veggies that are often sourced locally. “They have so many different ingredients you can play around with so that a salad isn’t boring,” says Kemp. “I create my own salad, always starting with dark greens, and then I try to eat the rainbow — at least four vegetables — and add a lean protein.”
Kemp’s go-to: Create-your-own salad (toppings and protein vary)
Davis’s go-to: Sesame garlic stir-fry (beef swapped for chicken)
Website: honeygrow.com, Instagram: @honeygrow, Address: multiple locations, including 1601 N. Front St., Phone: 267-453-3471, Delivery: restaurant website, Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, Seamless, UberEats
An East Coast, fast-casual chain, Dig launched in Philadelphia in early 2020, bringing its menu full of build-your-own bowls and locally sourced ingredients to Rittenhouse. The restaurant rotates veggie offerings with the seasons, paired with staples like whole grains and lean proteins (think wild salmon and grilled tofu). There are always a few splurge items, too, like brownies made with sweet potatoes and mac and cheese with whole wheat noodles. “I love that they offer so much variation within the bowls, plates, and sides, and they have family portions you can order, too,” says McMahon.
McMahon’s go-to: Classic Dig (brown rice bowl with charred chicken, charred broccoli, roasted sweet potatoes, and a side of garlic aioli)
This Center City eatery offers an array of Korean dishes, including bibimbap bowls filled with veggies and warm rice. Top it with the protein of your choice, which includes lean options like tofu and grilled chicken. “Opt for the brown rice, and if you choose the ‘hot stone’ option, the rice gets extra crispy and delicious,” says Auguste.
Auguste’s go-to: Signature Bibimbap with multigrain rice and chicken
Website: ricemixphiladelphia.com, Instagram: @riceandmix, Address: 128 S. 12th St., Phone: 215-574-3500, Delivery: Caviar, DoorDash, EatStreet, GrubHub, Postmates, Seamless, UberEats
Fare serves up modern American cuisine with a focus on local and sustainable ingredients. While the menu includes items like truffle fries and steak, it also features healthier options, like roasted salmon and branzino, and plenty of veggie sides. “Eating seasonally encourages you to get more variety in your diet, and they always have great seafood options,” says McMahon’s.
McMahon’s go-to: Salmon or scallops (for dinner), avocado toast (for brunch)
Website: farerestaurant.com, Instagram: @fareonfairmount, Address: 2028 Fairmount Ave., Phone: 215-763-5500, Delivery: Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub, Seamless
Sweetgreen opened as an organic salad spot in 2007. More than a decade later, they now have locations all across the country, including four in Philadelphia, and an expanded menu that goes far beyond greens. Meal options include dishes like blackened chicken with sweet potatoes and quinoa and fish tacos with trout and jalapeño vinaigrette. You can still get colorful salads, too. “There’s nothing that you need to shy away from here unless you have a food allergy or sensitivity — everything is healthy and comes in reasonable portion sizes,” says McMahon.
McMahon’s go-to: Hot Chicken Plate or the Guacamole Greens salad (without the tortilla chips and with added sweet potatoes and chickpeas)
Website: sweetgreen.com, Instagram: @sweetgreen, Address: multiple locations, including 3925 Walnut St., Phone: 215-386-1365, Delivery: Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, Seamless, UberEats
A 2020 James Beard award nominee for Best New Restaurant, this Thai spot is known for its flavorful, and often spicy, dishes. While some dishes are heavier than others, it’s easy to fill your plate with veggies if you lean into the side dishes. “Choose dishes that have dark green, leafy vegetables, mushrooms, or immunity boosting ingredients like turmeric, cumin, garlic, onions, opt for tofu over beef or pork, and avoid dishes that are entirely deep fried,” says Shank. “I’ll get a bunch of the stir-fried vegetable options — it’s a flavorful way to order a nourishing meal.”
Shank’s go-to: Pad Ma Kua Yao Tao Jieow (stir-fried eggplant and seasonings), Hed Pad Kra Tiem (stir-fried assorted mushrooms and seasonings), Pad Kana Pla Kem (stir-fried Chinese broccoli and seasonings), Ghai Pad King (stir-fried chicken and seasonings)
Website: kalaya.net, Instagram: @kalayaphilly, Address: 764 S. 9th St., Phone: 215- 385-3777, Delivery: Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub, Seamless, UberEats
Find plenty of healthier seafood and vegetable-centric fare at this Greek spot, serving up dishes like charcoal-grilled octopus and salmon and stuffed eggplant. “I often go Mediterranean when I order takeout. It traditionally isn’t heavy in red meat but heavy in vegetables,” says Shank. “Estia incorporates a lot of beans, lentils, fish — I’ll generally order whatever seafood or vegetarian option sounds good.”
Shanks’s go-to: Grilled Shrimp skewers and Classic Greek Salad
Website: estiarestaurant.com/index.asp, Instagram: @estiataverna, Address: 1405 Locust St., Phone: 215-735-7700, Delivery: ChowNow, Caviar, DoorDash
Saladworks is known for its giant salads and more topping options than you could reasonably have at home. Choose from bases like kale, baby spinach, and a blend of whole grains, and build from there. “It really is a large salad, so I’d recommend eating half of it and turning it into two meals,” says Davis. “Get the dressing on the side, and limit toppings like cheese and bacon to special occasions when you want to treat yourself.”
Davis’s go-to: Mandarin chicken salad with added avocado and onion, and sesame dressing on the side
Website: saladworks.com, Instagram: @saladworks, Address: multiple locations, including 1625 Market St., Phone: 215-963-9099
