Brunch destination Honey’s Sit ‘N Eat, which opened in 2013 at 21st and South Streets in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, is permanently closed.

Meanwhile, the original Honey’s, which opened in 2005 at Fourth and Brown Streets in Northern Liberties, is going strong, said owners Ellen Mogell and Jeb Woody.

When the 21st and South location closed in December 2020, the couple pivoted to delivery out of Northern Liberties, adding a takeout window and outdoor dining with seven-day service.

“Like so many others in our biz, the pandemic had forced difficult decisions, and with the lease up for renewal next year, we did not feel comfortable signing on for another 10 years,” Mogell said in an email to The Inquirer. “We loved being in Graduate Hospital, and enjoyed great neighbors that truly welcomed us into their lives and the lives of their families.”