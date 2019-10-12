On the banned list at Chinatown bar Hop Sing Laundromat because of some transgression, like wearing flip-flops?
At least now you can get four cocktails from Lê, Hop Sing’s singular-named owner, who is contributing to Germantown Garden, the offshoot of Vesper Dayclub at 1029 Germantown Ave., across from the Piazza in Northern Liberties. (It has a more — shall we say — liberal admissions policy.)
The cocktails, served in pitchers that serve four and priced at $30, are:
- Hannibal Lecter: gin, passion fruit syrup, fresh lemon juice, muddled fresh dragon fruit & strawberry
- No Alibis: mezcal, cucumber syrup, fresh lime juice, muddled fresh mint & cucumber
- Tea 4 Two: bourbon, oolong tea, mango syrup, fresh lemon juice, muddled fresh mint
- C’est Si Bon: vodka, strawberry syrup, fresh lime juice, muddled fresh blackberries.
The new cocktails supplement Germantown Garden’s cocktail list, served in the barroom and in the outside garden.
They also coincide with a new menu by chef “Chino" Chang, who adds Korean touches to many dishes. His take on nachos — dubbed Wonchos — are wonton chips topped with fried kimchi, cheese sauce, charred scallions, pico de gallo, guacamole, and shredded lettuce, and it comes out on a sizzling skillet. There’s also straight-up Korean cooking, such as kimchi fried rice and fried wings, plus naan flatbreads, sandwiches, and enough vegetable-based dishes to assemble a meat-free meal.
There’s a traditional brunch menu.
Menu is on the website. Germantown Garden opens at 5 p.m. weekdays, and runs from brunch through late night on weekends.