On the banned list at Chinatown bar Hop Sing Laundromat because of some transgression, like wearing flip-flops?

At least now you can get four cocktails from Lê, Hop Sing’s singular-named owner, who is contributing to Germantown Garden, the offshoot of Vesper Dayclub at 1029 Germantown Ave., across from the Piazza in Northern Liberties. (It has a more — shall we say — liberal admissions policy.)

Related stories

The cocktails, served in pitchers that serve four and priced at $30, are:

  • Hannibal Lecter: gin, passion fruit syrup, fresh lemon juice, muddled fresh dragon fruit & strawberry
  • No Alibis: mezcal, cucumber syrup, fresh lime juice, muddled fresh mint & cucumber
  • Tea 4 Two: bourbon, oolong tea, mango syrup, fresh lemon juice, muddled fresh mint
  • C’est Si Bon: vodka, strawberry syrup, fresh lime juice, muddled fresh blackberries.

The new cocktails supplement Germantown Garden’s cocktail list, served in the barroom and in the outside garden.

Wonchos at Germantown Garden are Korean-style nachos with wontons and fried kimchi along with cheese sauce, peppers, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Wonchos at Germantown Garden are Korean-style nachos with wontons and fried kimchi along with cheese sauce, peppers, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

They also coincide with a new menu by chef “Chino" Chang, who adds Korean touches to many dishes. His take on nachos — dubbed Wonchos — are wonton chips topped with fried kimchi, cheese sauce, charred scallions, pico de gallo, guacamole, and shredded lettuce, and it comes out on a sizzling skillet. There’s also straight-up Korean cooking, such as kimchi fried rice and fried wings, plus naan flatbreads, sandwiches, and enough vegetable-based dishes to assemble a meat-free meal.

There’s a traditional brunch menu.

Menu is on the website. Germantown Garden opens at 5 p.m. weekdays, and runs from brunch through late night on weekends.

Kimchi fried rice at Germantown Garden.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Kimchi fried rice at Germantown Garden.