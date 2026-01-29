The hottest hot chocolate in Philadelphia right now

Chocolate is in the name of this South Philly cafe and restaurant, which means they know a thing or two about a good cup of hot cocoa. Take a sip of Cafe y Chocolate’s chocolate Oaxaca and it’s as if you’ve taken a bite into the creamiest milk chocolate bar — the sweet cocoa flavor is subtle until it melts on the tongue and fills your mouth with that smooth, milky taste. The chocolate hails from Mexico and is similar in flavor to the popular Nestlé Abuelita brand but less sweet, one server told me on my latest visit. Panela, an unrefined whole cane sugar, and cinnamon are added to the thick chocolate base that’s mixed with milk. And if you’re looking for a caffeinated version, the cafe con chocolate comes with two shots of espresso.