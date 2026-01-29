The hottest hot chocolate in Philadelphia right now
When it’s cold outside, there’s no better way to warm up than sipping on hot chocolate. But a cup that showcases chocolate’s incredible depth of flavor really levels up the experience. Why settle for a mug of Swiss Miss when you could sip on velvety cioccolata calda, piquant cinnamon and chili dark chocolate, or creamy chocolat chaud in cozy cafes across the city? Take your pick and grab a treat.
Cafe y Chocolate
Chocolate is in the name of this South Philly cafe and restaurant, which means they know a thing or two about a good cup of hot cocoa. Take a sip of Cafe y Chocolate’s chocolate Oaxaca and it’s as if you’ve taken a bite into the creamiest milk chocolate bar — the sweet cocoa flavor is subtle until it melts on the tongue and fills your mouth with that smooth, milky taste. The chocolate hails from Mexico and is similar in flavor to the popular Nestlé Abuelita brand but less sweet, one server told me on my latest visit. Panela, an unrefined whole cane sugar, and cinnamon are added to the thick chocolate base that’s mixed with milk. And if you’re looking for a caffeinated version, the cafe con chocolate comes with two shots of espresso.
El Merkury
On Chestnut Street, a few clicks on the self-order screens at this popular Central American restaurant will get you a cup of Guatemalan hot chocolate. The hot cocoa here leans heavier on the chocolate side, bringing forth the rich sweet notes of bitter Guatemalan dark chocolate bars melted into the milk with each sip. There’s no wrong order here: Enjoy the drink as is, with dulce de leche syrup for a nutty, caramel-like boost, or torched marshmallows for a fluffy, sweet topping.
Gran Caffè L'Aquila
Sipping on smooth, silky Italian hot chocolate is possible any hour of the day at Center City’s Gran Caffè L'Aquila. To make the restaurant’s velvety cioccolata calda, a chocolate blend is whisked in milk on low heat until creamy. Served in a mug, the piping hot liquid chocolate is so thick, dark, and incredibly rich that you’ll need to pace yourself. Each sip coats your mouth in chocolate, and the whipped cream topping cuts through the bittersweet finish. It’s the perfect cup for those looking to experience just how rich chocolate can be.
La Maison Jaune
You’re guaranteed to find real French chocolat chaud at Fitler Square’s newest cafe. Velvety hot chocolate served in a delicate mug is made the French way at La Maison Jaune: chocolate melted directly into hot milk. With foamy cream on top, the chocolat chaud here is reminiscent of the luscious, creamy drink you can find at a Parisian cafe. Order some freshly made macarons de Nancy (chewy almond cookies from Nancy, France) to dunk as you people-watch through the windows.
Mocha Melt
Equal parts milk and chocolate, the hot chocolate at Old City’s relatively new cafe is a great grab-and-go option. The balanced hot cocoa is pre-made and poured out quickly at Mocha Melt. But what sets it apart is the halal marshmallow topping. The thick, frosting-like marshmallow is piped in a swirl on the lip of the to-go cup and torched after the hot chocolate is added. The result is a s’mores take on hot chocolate.
Rim Cafe
The maximalist, eclectic cafe, known for its gelato, at the corner of 9th and Federal peddles an impressive variety of over-the-top hot chocolates. You’ll spend a good 10 minutes deciding between drizzles of Nutella or white chocolate shavings. Once you’ve selected a cocoa, an attendant will validate your choice with a show, pouring creamy, bubbly liquid chocolate over a dollop of whipped cream in a tall glass mug that spins atop a bird’s nest-shaped turntable made of solid chocolate. Once the glass is filled to the brim, they’ll grate a large cone-shaped chocolate over top for the final touch. The result: A sweet, thick, silky drink that feels like a hug.
Shane Confectionery
Entering this Old City confectionary store is like venturing into Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Elaborate, visually stunning chocolates in glass cases lead through the store to a backroom cafe. On a recent visit, owner Eric Douglass Berley, dressed in a top hat and waistcoat, awaited to take my hot chocolate order. He walked me through the four drinking chocolates: sweet and bold signature milk chocolate, rich and fruity house dark, piquant cinnamon and chili dark chocolate made with guajillo chiles and chile de arbol peppers, and mocha made with Herman’s Coffee. While you wait for your drink of choice, take a peek behind the counter to see massive chocolate melanger machines churning fresh cacao nibs into the liquid chocolate you’ll savor with each sip. And remember, there’s whipped cream and house-made marshmallows to add to your cup, if you ask nicely.
