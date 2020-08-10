Sichel, 34, a native of Elkins Park who grew up in Baltimore, says Huda’s food will not be a reprise of the Jewish soul food riffs he did at Abe Fisher’s. No Montreal smoked ribs. Instead, we’ll see brisket, as well as grilled swordfish with Napa slaw, and hamachi lox with nori cream cheese served on house-baked milk bread and sourdough, plus vegetable-based sides. (This will explain the surfeit of bread photos on his Instagram.)