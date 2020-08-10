After a decade of working for Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook first at Zahav and then at Abe Fisher, chef Yehuda Sichel figured that it was time to do his own thing. He gave his notice in early March from Abe Fisher, expecting to finish the month.
Then, of course, came the coronavirus shutdown.
Sichel used the time to develop his own restaurant concept under the radar.
Huda, specializing in sandwiches, is now about a month from opening at 32 S. 18th St., the former site of Hai Street Kitchen across the alley from the now-closed Midtown III Diner. It’s about two blocks from Abe Fisher.
Sichel, 34, a native of Elkins Park who grew up in Baltimore, says Huda’s food will not be a reprise of the Jewish soul food riffs he did at Abe Fisher’s. No Montreal smoked ribs. Instead, we’ll see brisket, as well as grilled swordfish with Napa slaw, and hamachi lox with nori cream cheese served on house-baked milk bread and sourdough, plus vegetable-based sides. (This will explain the surfeit of bread photos on his Instagram.)
Huda will do takeout and delivery initially from its counter; table service will begin when inside dining is permitted.
Mario Juarez, Sichel’s longtime sous chef, is now chef at Abe Fisher, which is open Thursday to Saturday.