Indoor tables seemed to be in demand. The weekend’s spike may be attributed not only to the release of pent-up demand but also to Sunday’s start of Center City District Restaurant Week, during which about 80 restaurants offer fixed-price meals. Bar seating is still not allowed, all alcoholic drinks must be served with meals, and there is a 10 p.m. cut-off on alcohol sales in the city. (The Pennsylvania suburbs will face a 10 p.m. cut-off, effective Sept. 21, when the restaurants may begin seating at 50% of capacity.)