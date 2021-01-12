Joncarl Lachman said he would stick to takeout at Noord, his European BYOB in South Philadelphia, and Winkle, his breakfast-and-brunch eatery in Center City. He said he does not want to force his staff back to work. Robert and Benjamin Bynum are also not reopening indoors at South and Relish immediately; it’s unclear if they will allow indoor seating initially at their revival of Warmdaddy’s, set for an early February opening at Broad and Mount Vernon Streets.