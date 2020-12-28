KB: We had three projects to which we were committed. We just opened Atlanta yesterday in [the] Buckhead [neighborhood]. We have Exton and the TapHouse scheduled to open here soon. And we have Perimeter [near Atlanta] later next year. I think it’s undetermined if we will continue to grow at the rate that we want to grow. I think the good thing about the TapHouse [concept] is it gives us another platform for growth outside a full-service restaurant. The economics of them are in our favor: We don’t need [as much] square footage; we don’t need to brew beer in a TapHouse — that’s where the production brewery will come into play. We are continually looking at options. However, our number-one priority is to take care of our employees right now. And our guests, through the pandemic, they’ve been loyal, they’ve been thoughtful, and we can’t appreciate them enough, and the hard work of our employees that has put us in the position we’re in right now.