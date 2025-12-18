Jake Shane spotted having “the best meal I’ve ever had in my life” in this Philly restaurant

Jake Shane was spotted dining at one of Philly’s Michelin star restaurants on Tuesday night.

“The best meal I’ve ever had in my life at her place in Philly,” Shane told his TikTok fans.

Before making an appearance at the UberEats “Unwrap the Holidays” pop-up at Dilworth Park, the “Therapuss” podcast host and comedian popped by Amanda Shulman’s Her Place Supper Club for lobster and celery remoulade zeppole, tete de moines citrus salad, black trumpet boudin blanc, and more.

And Philadelphians couldn’t get enough of Shane’s Philly content.

“jake shane was in philly when i was in philly today im dead,” one person commented.

“I actually cannot believe you were at my favorite restaurant,” another commented.

“Yay! People are starting to recognize the absolutely goated Philly food scene,” another person said.

» READ MORE: Amanda Shulman's new restaurant, Pine Street Grill, is aimed at the neighborhood

Shulman’s Rittenhouse restaurant received a Michelin star back in November for its “warm and welcoming supper club vibe” with “a real communal feel at play.”

Her Place Supper Club, one of 76 best restaurants in Philadelphia, began with Shulman cooking for friends in her Penn campus apartment. Now, it’s the hotspot on Sansom Street with ever-changing menus showcasing “a pitch-perfect collaboration of an all-female kitchen locked in sync,” as Inquirer’s Craig LaBan put it.

And that’s just the beginning of Shulman’s footprint. She and partner Alex Kemp, My Loup, opened their new Pine Street Grill in Fitler Square this week. (Perhaps it can coax Shane back for a repeat visit.)

Along with a post of him seated at Her Place, Shane also took photos with Shulman and chef Danielle Sikaffy that the team posted on the restaurant’s Instagram.

“Live pic of me realizing I listened to a song for the first time in ten years the other day and it just came on again at the restaurant I’m at,” Shane wrote on Instagram.