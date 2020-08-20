Since the awards recognize work done during the previous calendar year, “any intent to hold a ceremony in 2021 based on 2020 work would be unfair and misguided, taking into account the unprecedented hardships which restaurants and potential nominees faced this year,” the foundation said. “Instead, the 2021 ceremony [which will be in May] will be a celebration of the independent restaurant community who have shown leadership during this crisis and honoring those who have made a significant impact on the industry and in their communities.”