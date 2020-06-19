The much-lauded all-day cafe in Queen Village was already struggling to make its labor-intensive concept profitable, cutting hours drastically at the end of 2019 before the pandemic sent the Pigeon into a take-out meal scramble. Then came the swiftly negotiated resignation of his former partner, chef Scott Schroeder, over Schroeder’s racist Instagram post following the Floyd protests that was called-out on Medium by laid-off and former staffers, who also alleged harassment. It was one of several food institutions that stumbled over their reactions to the Black Lives Matter movement after being taken to task on social media by employees.