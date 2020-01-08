I put down the violin and picked up ice skates because I was a huge fan. I’m from Michigan and you know if you don’t skate after school, you have no friends. And I wanted to skate backwards. If I could just do backward crossovers, I could look like I’m doing something. That’s all I wanted to do. [At age 25] I decided I would give myself a birthday gift and learn to skate backwards. Once you can do that, you can turn. Once you can turn, you can jump. Once you can jump, you can do doubles. It became this way of having a pathway to fitness without running.