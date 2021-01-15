By controlling the parent companies, Pandya is flipping his personal script. Pandya has been a franchisee for more than 20 years, operating dozens of Arby’s, Checkers, and Dunkin’ Donuts outlets, while controlling the real estate where the stores exist. For about 15 years, Pandya also was a Pizza Hut franchisee with 27 locations in the Philadelphia area and Connecticut before closing them in October 2019. Pizza Hut took him and his companies to federal court, alleging that they had failed to pay franchise fees and violated terms of their operating agreements. Pandya’s attorneys countered that they were underperforming. Pandya declined to comment on the suit, which court records suggest is headed toward mediation.