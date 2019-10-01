A sculptor, woodworker, and industrial designer, Luttman has for years been making bowls, cheese boards, serving platters, and more for some big-name chefs, including Jose Garces and Eric Ripert. One of his trademark designs is the “tower” made of wood and aluminum, which can be used for charcuterie or cheese. Other pieces from his “chef’s collection” include metal platters with delicate seaweed patterns, and chopstick rests shaped like octopus tentacles.