Alimentari, the cafe Di Bruno Bros. opened this summer in the company’s Rittenhouse Square store, uses cheese and charcuterie towers made by Phoenixville’s John Luttman. Jean-Georges Philadelphia, the restaurant in the new Four Seasons hotel in Center City, also uses pieces from Luttman’s company, Artifaqt.
A sculptor, woodworker, and industrial designer, Luttman has for years been making bowls, cheese boards, serving platters, and more for some big-name chefs, including Jose Garces and Eric Ripert. One of his trademark designs is the “tower” made of wood and aluminum, which can be used for charcuterie or cheese. Other pieces from his “chef’s collection” include metal platters with delicate seaweed patterns, and chopstick rests shaped like octopus tentacles.
He also sells more practical items online and out of his studio on Phoenixville’s Main Street, including serving boards, bowls, and platters that make great gifts for food enthusiasts.
A woodworker since the 1980s, Luttman once worked for Disney, where he made tiki-inspired lamps and restaurant decor.
Artifaqt tower, $495; octopus chopstick rests, $46; wood platter, $85; aluminum bowls, $55; available at 15 S. Main St., Phoenixville, or at artifaqt.com.