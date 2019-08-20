Patterson had only good things to say about working with Ellen Yin and Eli Kulp at Fork. For her part, Yin called Shelburne "the perfect place for John to explore deeper connection with farmers as well as do something he loves which is teach and they have a huge outreach program in the winter that John is perfect for. He was an incredible mentor to many young chefs, developed an amazing externship program, and is a role model for many young cooks in Philadelphia. He is always welcome back here.”