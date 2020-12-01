After working for various catering companies, Bernard said he felt uninspired. So he went to sushi school: the Sushi Chef Institute in Los Angeles. He went to work at a sushi restaurant in Berkeley, Calif., and then moved home to Philadelphia, where in February 2020 he landed a job at Hiroki, the ambitious omakase room attached to Wm. Mulherin’s Sons in Fishtown. Which is where the story veers off. He was there two, maybe three weeks before the coronavirus shut down the sushi bars.