The installation, which went up Friday, is part of “Signs," an exhibit devoted to the history and culture of signage in Philadelphia. The show, which opens July 26 at Paradigm Gallery at 746 S. 4th St., features work by Kid Hazo, local graffiti legend Cornbread, and artists Drew Leshko and Marissa Cianciulli, who owns the sign painting and design shop Super Signs in South Philly.