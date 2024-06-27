What’s the Wawa snack Kylie Kelce can’t live without?

It’s Wawa Hoagie day. While many Philadelphians chose to wait in line for free sandwiches, Kylie Kelce chose to reveal her fondness for another Wawa staple.

In a recent interview with the Strategist, the First Lady of Philadelphia, chose Wawa Mac & Cheese as one of 10 items she can’t live without. Volume mascara, Sonos Move 2 speakers, and Dunkin’ Donuts butter pecan iced coffee were among the other significant items in her life.

Kelce’s love for the Wawa snack is so strong that she says she once gave it up for Lent. “One year for Lent, I gave it up, because I was like ‘it’s getting a bit wrong how often I eat this’,” she said.

“It’s the best. I grew up on it. I think half of me is made of Wawa’s mac and cheese,” the Philly native and Cabrini University alum added.

In her list of indispensable items, Kelce, a philanthropist and autism activist, also listed “Print Pals,” the DIY printable puppets she and HP created in partnership. She called these an “outstanding resource for the neurodivergent community.”

“It’s for all ages. I’ll admit, I’m participating myself,” she said. “My family’s so excited to do this at our home this summer on days it’s too hot to have a beach day.”

Kylie Kelce and her husband, former Eagles Center, Jason Kelce, both have signature hoagies for the 2024 Wawa HoagieFest. Kylie’s sandwich, called the “Kylie,” includes honey turkey, tomato, pickle, lettuce, and banana peppers on a wheat roll. It is available until Aug. 11.