Last spring, chef Nicholas Elmi (Laurel, In The Valley) and Fia Berisha created a hit at The Landing Kitchen at the Ironworks at Pencoyd Landing in Bala Cynwyd, and Main Liners are dropping in for breakfast and lunch amid the iron beams and other industrial touches on the banks of the Schuylkill, across from Manayunk.

Seven months later, they have unveiled Lark, their more refined offering. It’s on the seventh-floor rooftop of the building, which also accommodates a Residence Inn by Marriott.

Lark is designed for many uses, besides the bar eating and dinner service, now offered Wednesday to Saturday from 5 p.m. It also has plenty of private dining space for parties of 20 to 250-plus.

Elmi and Landing chef Michael Millon, an alum of A Mano, is behind what they’re calling a coastal Mediterranean menu that includes 10 smaller plates (such as sea urchin deviled eggs and albacore tuna with blood orange ponzu, sesame seed, and celery), priced from $11 to $18, and four entrees (grilled trout, glazed Rohan duck breast, roasted dorade, and grilled short rib), priced $29 to $36.

Millon, known for his pastas, offers four of them (squid ink chitarra, roasted mushroom ravioli, goat cheese gnocchi, and toasted farro Creste di Gallo) for $16 to $21.

Drinks menu includes seven cocktails, 11 wines by the glass and bottle, four zero-proof beverages, and a half-dozen beers.

Hours will expand this winter.