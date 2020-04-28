Top picks

Espolon Blanco: An affordable tequila for comforting margaritas.

Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon: Made with a relatively rye high mash bill, this 100-proof bourbon has spice that holds up even when mixed with other spirits.

Beefeater gin: A London dry gin perfect for martinis, gin and tonics, and other cocktails.

Cynar: A versatile amaro that can be sipped on its own or mixed into cocktails, often used as a substitute for (or in addition to) sweet vermouth and other amaros.

Vermouth: These fortified wines come in many brands and styles: dry, sweet, and blanc — a lighter style that is sweet but not bitter. They can be sipped straight and shaken or stirred into cocktails like martinis (dry) and Manhattans (sweet).

Campari: This bitter, bright-red aperitif from Italy is the key component in a negroni, but it’s great for spritzes and other vermouth cocktails. Some people like sipping it straight, but brace yourself if you haven’t had it before.