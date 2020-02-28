Socks, a bottle of unmarked pills, false eyelashes, press-on nails — Kawaii Kitty Cafe in Queen Village, where customers can play with and adopt cats, gets the usual forgotten items. Until the day a man walked out and left a live bunny he said he had “saved” from the Italian Market. When owner Kristin Eissler told him that she would take it to a shelter — she deals with cats, not rabbits — he got upset and left with it. Such drama keeps 'em hopping, all right.