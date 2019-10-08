“We parked at 33rd and Arch, but not on the popular side. It was on a huge slant. I opened the window and right away when I put the aluminum tray of cheese on the steam table, it fell in. I couldn’t use that. I had to start a new one. A customer comes to the window. His name was Sam. I so remember him. And he ordered and he gave me a $20. And I looked at my mom who was, of course, taking pictures and so excited. She was like, 'Give him change.” And I was like, ‘Change?’ I had no idea what I was doing. And so my mom went in her wallet and gave him change. I closed, ran to the bank, got change and kind of pulled it together.”