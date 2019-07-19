Mama Wong’s existence is a happy byproduct of the same global tech migration to exurbia that has, in similar fashion, also made Chester County home to some of the region’s best South Indian restaurants. The Chinese community is not yet quite as large, even though the original Han Dynasty is just a few miles away (and still going strong). And there are other authentic Chinese destinations in the western suburbs, like Ping Pong and Margaret Kuo’s in Wayne, plus venerable Pin Wei in King of Prussia. But considering that only 30 percent of its customers are Chinese, Li believes the restaurant must appeal to a broader American audience to survive. So there have been some mild compromises — beginning with the name.