Marc Vetri has closed up shop at Vetri Cucina and Fiorella, and he’s hunkered at home in with his wife, Megan, and three kids.
The youngest, Mario, 10, is playing with fire.
Inspired by a video by Jamie Oliver’s son Buddy, the youngest Vetri is just out with a two-minute burger-making demo on Instagram, firing up an iron skillet in the process.
Mario’s first ingredient: bacon fat (“'cause it’s delicious”). He admits that he stole his idea for “secret sauce” from Shake Shack (it’s hot sauce and mayo).
Kid has nifty spatula skills. There’s a fun ending, too.
“Quarantine Cooking,” says his dad, may become a series.
See it here at @marcvetri.