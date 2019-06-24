The HH menu leans toward the fried ($5 cheesesteak egg rolls and beer-battered cheese curds, $6 potato wedges and wings). For $7, you get tasty value in the form of a burger, which usually sells for $13. Into bold seasonings? Win! The kitchen seems obsessed with togarashi, sprinkling the Japanese chili all over the menu — on the wings, on the chilled shrimp, and in the ketchup accompanying the cheesesteak rolls.