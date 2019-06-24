U.S. Hotel Bar & Grill, 4439 Main St.; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
This long-running drop-in on the less-traveled upper end of Manayunk’s Main Street changed hands, yielding a dramatic renovation, unveiled three months ago, that showcases the century-old building’s past. The result is a narrow, high-tin-ceilinged barroom with a few TVs and chipper bartenders.
It’s also made for happy hour. The deal is $1 off draft beers and wines by the glass, $5 sangrias, and $2 off specialty cocktails (usually $10-$12).
The HH menu leans toward the fried ($5 cheesesteak egg rolls and beer-battered cheese curds, $6 potato wedges and wings). For $7, you get tasty value in the form of a burger, which usually sells for $13. Into bold seasonings? Win! The kitchen seems obsessed with togarashi, sprinkling the Japanese chili all over the menu — on the wings, on the chilled shrimp, and in the ketchup accompanying the cheesesteak rolls.