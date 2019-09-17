The happy-hour drink deals are decent enough at this South Philly cantina ($3.50 cans of Yards PPA and IPA, $5 Corazon Blanco shots, $6 wines, and $10 off marg pitchers, for example), on the Broad Street end of the East Passyunk strip.
The food, though, makes it special. Chef Adán Trinidad makes it worthwhile with $4 tuna and salmon belly tiradito, $5 steamed carnitas buns, and $7 cocas (the filled pastries).
It’s all served at the bar, in the dining room, and at the outdoor tables.
Pistola’s Del Sur, 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday