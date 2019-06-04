The Rooster, founded two and a half years ago as a charitable endeavor by CookNSolo restaurants, will close June 8 for financial reasons, it was announced Tuesday.
Originally founded as Rooster Soup Co., the Jewish diner-style deli donated profits to Broad Street Ministries, which provides meals to homeless and hungry Philadelphians. It was a partnership between Broad Street Hospitality Cooperative and restaurateurs Steven Cook, Michael Solomonov, and fellow Federal Donuts founders Tom Henneman, Bob Logue, and Felicia D’Ambrosio.
The menu was anchored by matzo ball soup made from the unused backs and bones of Federal Donuts’ chicken. Cook and Solomonov had hatched the idea of turning FedNuts’ trimmings into something salable, whose profits would be donated to charity. Rooster Soup opened in January 2017.
The last day of service will be Saturday, June 8, when The Rooster (1526 Sansom St., eight steps below the street) will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.