South Street Diner in Queen Village, now operating for takeout and delivery from 9 p.m. through the night till 3 p.m., covers the southern fringe of downtown, as do the Broad Street Diner at Broad and Ellsworth and the Melrose Diner, serving food in a parking lot at 15th and West Passyunk. Headed north, you must go to Northern Liberties to Silk City (which calls itself a diner) or to Spring Garden to Little Pete’s in the Philadelphian, which buttons up for the night at 9. (The original Little Pete’s at 17th and Chancellor, which closed in May 2017, is now a construction site for a hotel.)