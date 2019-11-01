After 6½ years at 1620 South St., chef-owner Michael Lynch is opening a second location of his bruncherie, Miles Table.
Lynch expects to open in early 2020 at the Bok Building in South Philadelphia, on the Dudley Street side, where he will take the space yielded by the closings of South Philly Smokhaus and the butcher shop Passio Prime over the summer.
Expect the same format of breakfasts, sandwiches, and salads.
Miles Table was named after son Miles, now 11. He and wife Marybeth also have a daughter, Molly.