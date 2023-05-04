Treat mom to Mother’s Day brunch at these 11 Philly restaurants

May 14 is the day to pamper mom, grandmother, aunt, godmother, or whoever your maternal figure may be. And there’s nothing quite like treating your leading lady to a plate full of her favorite breakfast foods.

In honor of Mother’s Day, these 11 Philadelphia restaurants offer a spread of brunch classics from buffets featuring blueberry buttermilk pancakes and omelets made-to-order, to carving stations with smoked pork loin and prime rib beef, plus complimentary mimosas for the guest of honor. Take your pick and reserve your spot ahead of time.

Treat Mom to sangria pancakes at Amada this Mother's Day. Read more Courtesy of Amada

Chef Jose Garces knows a thing or two about brunch. Whether you’re seated at the chef’s counter, the dining room or lounge room, share a bread basket piled high with sweet mallorca bread, olive oil cake, croissants, jam and butter or an order of tortilla Española with salsa brava and sausage. Enjoy individual plates, like shakshuka, crab Benedict, and sangria pancakes, in chef’s comfortable, rustic restaurant. Make a reservation on OpenTable or over the phone for this $27 (per person) brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. featuring $5 cocktails.

📍 217-219 Chestnut St., 📞 215-625-2450, 🌐 amadarestaurant.com

James Morrissey’s restaurant and bar on Main Street is a neighborhood favorite. It’s got comfy, stylish booths and tables inside and spiffy outdoor seating offering an inviting atmosphere that’s perfect for Mother’s Day brunching. The restaurant has an a la carte menu with dishes including banana foster pancakes with vanilla roasted bananas and brown butter ($16), guajillo pepper marinated short rib tacos ($16), and cheesey shrimp and grits with seared shrimp and stewed sauce ($20). SOMO’s brunch is available all day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

📍 4311 Main St., 📞 267-297-6668, 🌐 somohospitality.com

Make this Mother’s Day magical with a three-course brunch at The Cauldron, Philly’s fantastical bar and restaurant. Everything sounds over-the-top: watermelon lump crab salad and mixed berry mascarpone parfait to start, braised short rib Benedict and chocolate chip cannoli challah French toast for the second course, and rose and vanilla fairy cakes and coffee chocolate chip gelato for the third.

Tickets are online — there is a $25 (per adult, per child) reservation fee for the full service prix-fixe menu (to be deducted from the final bill). The brunch menu is priced at $48 per person.

📍 1305 Locust St., 🌐 thecauldron.io/philly

Celebrate Mother’s Day on the Delaware River with City Cruises. Sunday’s two-hour brunch on the water includes pastries, scrambled eggs, baked French toast, sun dried tomato pasta salad, birria-style chicken, oven-roasted salmon and more, plus ending on a sweet note with a dessert station. Tickets are online.

There are three time slots to choose from at varying prices (prices listed are after tax):

Signature Brunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $95 per adult and $75.77 for children 3 to 12 years old Early Afternoon: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for $151.37 per adult and $130.97 per child Afternoon Brunch: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for $110.27 per adult and $89.57 per child

📍 401 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, 🌐 cityexperiences.com

Brewerytown Food Hall is a good choice for Mother's Day brunch. Read more Courtesy of Brewerytown Food Hall

Pile your plate with omelets, bacon, vegan sausage, and breakfast potatoes and head to the deck and patio for an al fresco brunch. Or fuel up at the cereal, waffle and carving stations for a table tennis match inside the food hall with mom, who gets a complimentary mimosa.

Brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $35 per adult and $12 per kid (12 and under). Reserve on Resy.

📍 1363 N. 31 St., 📞 267-541-2847, 🌐 btownfoodhall.com

Starting at 10 a.m., smoked salmon avocado toast, crab cake Benedict, and chorizo shakshuka come out hot and ready for Mother’s Day — but book a seat after 11 a.m. to enjoy live jazz with your order of choice. Sip on rosé sangria or a Champagne lemon drop while mom enjoys her mimosa for free in the patio seating at this cozy Northern Liberties hotspot. Dishes are a la carte, $12 to $20. While it is first come, first served, you can ensure mom has a comfortable seat ahead of time over the phone or via email.

📍 1040 N 2nd St., 📞 215-925-1110, 🌐 elcaminophilly.com

Whether you begin with the Sweet Jesus oysters or the bourbon ham from the carving station, the buffet at this Center City spot has something for everyone. Sample assorted pastries, ricotta toast, peach caprese salad, blueberry buttermilk pancakes, made-to-order omelets, and more. Toast to mom with libations including the Secret Knock punch, made with house-aged whiskey, green tea, lemon and clarified milk; sweet corn iced coffee (with aged rum), and a classic mimosas for $12 to $14.

Each person eats for $65 and children under 12 years old eat for $15, with a 20% gratuity added to parties larger than six people. Call or head to Resy to reserve.

📍 1200 Market St., 📞 215-231-7300, 🌐 bankandbourbon.com

Spend your Mother's Day with mom at Chez Colette. Read more Courtesy of Chez Colette

Spend your Sunday dining with mom at Chez Colette eating your way through the raw bar, for starters. The Parisian-styled restaurant inside the luxury hotel Sofitel Philadelphia offers plates of steelhead trout with melted leeks and lobster veloute, braised short ribs bourguignon, and carving stations with smoked pork loin and prime rib beef this holiday. Desserts include brown butter streusel berry tart and salted caramel parfait.

The brunch buffet runs from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for $80 per person with children under 12 years old paying half, with 18% gratuity. Book your seat on OpenTable or over the phone.

📍 120 S 17th St., 📞 215-569-8300, 🌐 sofitel-philadelphia.com/dining-lounge/chez-colette

Brunch isn’t normally on the menu at this South Philly pizzeria. But to celebrate mom, chef Bobby Saritsoglou is offering Mediterranean-style brunch. Head to the pizza shop from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. for spanakopita eggs Benedict, shakshuka, and sourdough French toast topped with Lancaster maple syrup, dates, and pistachios. Celebrate Mother’s Day and the first ever brunch at Stina with mimosas and tahini milkshakes. Plus, mom gets a complimentary flower to take home.

📍 1705 Snyder Ave., 📞 215-337-3455, 🌐 stinapizzeria.com

Order the steak and eggs for Mother's Day brunch at Forsythia. Read more Max Mester

Chef Christopher Kearse’s Old City brasserie is probably the only place you’ll find black truffle crepes this Mother’s Day. Modern French dishes in a pretty, inviting atmosphere is what you’ll gift mom at Forsythia. The three-course brunch features roasted garden carrots and snow peas, green pea gazpacho, tri-colored rigatoni, tuna Niçoise salad, and steak and eggs. You can’t go wrong with your dessert choice at this restaurant when buttermilk panna cotta and chocolate olive oil cake are on the menu. The prix-fixe brunch is $80 per person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations on Resy.

📍 233 Chestnut St., 📞 215-644-9395, 🌐 forsythiaphilly.com

Treat Mom to the the smoked salmon Benedict at The Twisted Tail. Read more Reel Media Agency / Reel Media Agency

The wooden tables set neatly throughout the restaurant provide a warm and intimate dining experience that pairs well with the southern-inspired brunch to celebrate mom. Choose from an assortment of appetizers including oysters with Champagne mignonette and beef tartare, or nibble on the complimentary pastries at your table. Try the smoked salmon Benedict or crème brulee French toast and end with one of the three desserts: ricotta beignets, white chocolate mousse, and macarons. Brunch is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $45 per person. Make your reservation by phone or via OpenTable.

📍 509 S. 2nd St., 📞 215-558-2471, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com