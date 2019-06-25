I remember my mother saying that she was not ready. She said, ‘KeVen, I’m not ready to share with the world my recipes because they’re our gems.’ She also said, ‘Don’t do anything for the money. The money will come. And don’t compromise our product.’ We had a deal with a supermarket to do our mac and cheese. They did like four or five prototypes, and my mother was like, ‘We’re not doing that.’ I asked why? She said, ‘It’s not our product.’ What she knew was not to compromise what our family labored for for a dollar.