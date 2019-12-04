This week we made turkey and mushrooms tacos and jelly donut muffins. The students really enjoyed preparing and eating this meal. There was lots for everyone to do. The kids were so excited to make something with sugar. They loved the twist on making a healthy jelly donut- muffin. This gave us the opportunity to talk about how we could make a few changes in a any of our fast food recipes. Taliah said “the muffins were banging!”. Most of the students tried the mushrooms but really just wanted the meat and cheese. No one in our class was a fan of mushrooms but a few said it was much better then they thought it would be. The students all really loved the class and the opportunity to learn and expand their cooking skills! They said it was their favorite after school activity and would love to do it again :)