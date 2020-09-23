View this post on Instagram

On Thursday, we’re partnering with @dumplings4all to take part in their “get a dumpling, give a dumpling” for #nationaldumplingday . For every order of huitlacoche empanadas you buy, an order will be donated to the event being hosted at #northphillypeacepark . To take part in this fantastic event, order through Tock on Thursday at www.exploretock.com/cafeynez We’re so happy to be a part of this event! #dumplings4all #foodislove #northphillypeacepark #community