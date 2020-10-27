Groove on staples such as bibimbap, spicy chicken stew, and soft tofu stew. The ultra-creamy potato salad, with its slightly funky kimchi relish and chili flakes, is unlike anything you’d find at a backyard cookout around here; you may never want to eat your auntie’s again. The attention to packaging is most welcome, too. Imagine Korean fried chicken that stayed fairly hot and quite juicy after a 40-minute car ride, and coddled egg individually packaged so you can finish the dish in your kitchen.