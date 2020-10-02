The pandemic has dictated changes to the format of Nightmare Before Tinsel, the Halloween-theme pop-up bar from Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group in the old Simpson’s jewelry store at 116 S. 12th St.
It runs through Oct. 31.
Nightmare will be an indoor-outdoor experience, with a decorated streetery on 12th Street for full-service food and drinks (parties of four to six people), as well as a time-ticketed experience ($15 to $20) inside for drinks and dessert in a wildly decorated haunted house with an asylum theme.
Masks must be worn inside and photography and videos will not be allowed; there will be a selfie station at the exit for that crucial purpose.
Food also will be served out of a takeout window at a new restaurant next door called Sueno (112 S. 12th St.), which will open fully in the next few weeks in the former Midtown space.
Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Monday to Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
After Nightmare, the space will be redone as Tinsel, running during the holiday season.