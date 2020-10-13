Nourish, whose South Street restaurant was destroyed by a dinnertime fire on Sept. 13, will resurface Friday, Oct. 16, at 943 S. Ninth St. in South Philadelphia’s Italian Market.
The storefront, across from Villa di Rona and next door to Cannuli Bros., has housed a series of restaurants, including 943, Restaurant Neuf, and most recently Market on Ninth.
Owner Sarah Scandone said Nourish would replicate its format from Seventh and South Streets, using the existing counter, seating (eight tables at first), and refrigerator cases for grab-and-go food.
Among the plant-based dishes are breakfast burritos, and a fried “chicken” sandwich, plus juices.
It is roomier than the previous location. which had opened in late January 2020.
“I loved that location,” Scandone said of South Street, but she could not wait for months for the building to be repaired. City fire officials said this week that a cause of the fire had not been determined. Scandone said it started in the kitchen.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.